New Delhi: A police team was allegedly attacked in West Delhi when a criminal was being taken to a police station, an official said Monday, adding that four people have been arrested.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Vichitra Veer said that Sunday night, the incident was reported in the bordering area of Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar police stations, in which a team of police station Mohan Garden had come in the search of a criminal named Adil.

A significant number of residents, including women, emerged and engaged in verbal exchanges with them.

Subsequently, the situation escalated into a confrontation characterised by pushing, shoving, and resistance between the police team and the local residents.

Images captured at the scene depicted residents, including women, pulling, pushing, and assaulting the police officers.

“The Station House Officers of Rajouri Garden and Tilak Nagar reached the spot and responded with the local staff and dispersed the crowd. The situation has been controlled and there is a police presence in the area,” said the DCP.

On the statement of the police team, an FIR under sections 186 (obstructing any public servant in the discharge of his public functions) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and other applicable sections of law has been registered against the persons who attacked the police party.

“Arrests of Adil and three other persons have been affected in this case,” said the DCP.

IANS