Bhadrak: In an untoward development, locals Saturday attacked a police team that was conducting a raid on a fake tobacco manufacturing unit at Holasahi area under Purunabazar police limits in Bhadrak.

After getting reliable information about the fake manufacturing unit, a team of Purunabazar police conducted the raid in the afternoon.

As the police seized spurious chemicals, machines and packaging materials in use from the tobacco unit, a group of residents assaulted the police team.

The irate mob allegedly beat the cops and vandalised their van.

Seeing that the situation is out of control, another team of police was called. Tension erupted in the locality and police was not allowed to conduct the raid.

More police forces have been deployed to control the situation. Tension was not subsided till the filing of this report.

PNN