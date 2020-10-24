Tirtol: Residents of three panchayats under Tirtol block in Jagatsinghpur district have decided to boycott upcoming bypoll.

Several villages of Gopalpur, Baritola and Katara panchayats do not have all-weather road and a few kutcha roads in the area have run down sans adequate maintenance.

Most of the villages under these panchayats become completely inaccessible during rainy season.

Even as electioneering intensifies in the area and senior leaders of different political parties throng Tirtol Assembly constituency segment ahead of bypoll November 3, the fumed voters have taken such a stern decision as a token of their protest.

“A canal road connecting local villages to the main road has dilapidated over years. We have been running from pillar to post and the local administration is in limbo”, some villagers alleged.

Elections do not bring any betterment for the villagers. Critical patients face utter difficulties in reaching nearby hospitals. The children suffer a lot while going to schools during rainy season. As a result of which they decided to boycott the bypoll, the villagers added.

PNN