Rourkela: The state government has approved the design for the proposed pedestrian bridge over the Brahmani River to connect the Vedavyas Shaivite shrine in Rourkela.

Instead of the previously proposed glass suspension bridge, authorities have now decided to construct a modern RCC pedestrian bridge.

The project will also include the beautification of the Vedavyas riverfront area.

The bridge, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 62.5 crore, will be 570 metres long and 10 metres wide.

The bridge will be exclusively meant for pedestrians.

It will feature 4-metre-wide cycling tracks on both sides, along with a 2.5-metre-wide footpath.

The project is targeted for completion within 18 to 24 months.

Officials said the bridge will reduce the travel distance to the Vedavyas temple by nearly 5 km, making commuting more convenient for devotees.

Earlier, in March this year, State Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan had announced the construction of a glass suspension bridge at Vedavyas at a cost of around Rs 35 crore.

However, considering safety and technical concerns, the government later revised the plan and opted for an RCC pedestrian bridge instead.

Although the Central government had sanctioned Rs 25 crore for the project in 2014, the proposal could not be implemented at the time.

Subsequently, various organisations and local groups continued to demand execution of the project.

Following the latest approval, the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Ltd. (OBCC) has issued a tender notice.

Tender applications will be invited from May 19 to June 10, while technical bids are scheduled to be opened June 11.

After the announcement, Rourkela Engineers Association president Bimal Bishi and office bearers have expressed gratitude to state Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram and Rajya Sabha member Dilip Ray for their support in moving the project forward.