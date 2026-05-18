Nandapur: Police demolished an illegal country liquor brewing unit operating from the house of a former panchayat samiti member under Nandapur police limits in Koraput district and arrested the accused, officials said Sunday.

The accused was identified as Ramesh Bisoi, 54, of Bhimariput village, a former samiti member of Banamaliput panchayat under Lamtaput block.

He was held and produced in court after police seized more than 70 litres of country liquor from his house.

According to police, local women had lodged a complaint on the Chief Minister’s public grievance portal alleging that Bisoi had been illegally brewing and selling country liquor from his residence for a long time.

The complaint was registered under ticket number CMO 20261596194, following which Koraput SP was directed to initiate an inquiry and take action.

Acting on the directions of the SP and Nandapur SDPO Devendra Mallik, Nandapur police conducted a raid at Bisoi’s residence.

During the operation, police destroyed the furnace used for brewing liquor and emptied nearly 800 litres of fermented wash stored in drums.

Police also seized over 70 litres of distilled liquor allegedly meant for sale.

A case was registered at Nandapur police station under case (68/2026) and further investigation is underway, IIC Trinath Totapadia said.

SI Jyotimayi Sabar and IRBN personnel were part of the raid team.