Digapahandi: A 42-year-old man died of suspected heatstroke while working on a farmland in Ganjam district Sunday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Raghunath Gouda of Jharipadar village under Digapahandi block, had gone to work on a farmland near his village with his parents Sunday morning.

Family members said he collapsed suddenly while working in the field after plucking mangoes from a tree nearby.

Local residents and family members rushed him to the primary health centre at Jharipadar in an unconscious condition.

After preliminary treatment, he was shifted by ambulance to the Digapahandi Community Health Centre as his condition failed to improve.

Doctors declared him dead on arrival, officials said.

After a complaint was lodged by his wife, Kandhuni Gouda, police registered an unnatural death case and sent the body to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Brahmapur for post-mortem.

Digapahandi police station Inspector-In-Charge Kishore Kumar Samal said preliminary investigation indicated heatstroke as the possible cause of death.

However, he said the exact cause would be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received.