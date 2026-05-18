Kuanrmunda: A 31-year-old migrant labourer was killed and two others were injured after lightning struck a house at Jhunumur under Raiboga police limits in Sundargarh district late Saturday night, police said.

The deceased was identified as Budhua Bage, a native of Pahantoli, Pitamba village under Jaldega police in Jharkhand’s Simdega district.

He had been staying at Jhunumur and working as a daily wage labourer in the area, Assistant Sub-Inspector Suresh Samal said. Police registered an unnatural death case in connection with the incident.

‘According to reports, four labourers were sleeping inside a house at Jhunumur when lightning struck the structure late Saturday night.

Three of them fell unconscious following the strike.

Local residents rushed the injured labourers to the Biramitrapur Community Health Centre for treatment.

While two of the victims regained consciousness, Budhua remained critical.

He was later shifted to the Rourkela Government Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police seized the body from the hospital and handed it over to family members after the post-mortem.