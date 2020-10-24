Cuttack: In a road mishap late Friday night, at least five persons were severely injured when the vehicle they were travelling in fell into a canal on Phulnakhara-Niali road.

Three of the injured are women, local residents said.

According to a source, the driver of the ill-fated car which was on its way to Phulnakhara lost control over the vehicle at Haridapada Square under Balipatna police limits on the state highway (SH-60) in Cuttack district and fell into a roadside canal.

Locals rescued the injured and sent them to Niali community health centre (CHC) for treatment. Later the injured were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital as their conditions deteriorated.

On being informed, Balipatna police reached the accident site, seized the vehicle and initiated an investigation.

Notably, three persons including former MP Amar Pradhan’s son had died October 17, after the speeding car (OD-14 C-0007) in which they were travelling skidded off and fell into a canal in Cuttack.

PNN