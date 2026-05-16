Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department has issued a comprehensive advisory directing officers and other employees to adopt strict fuel-saving measures, including vehicle pooling and ride-sharing for official duties.

The advisory, issued by Additional Chief Secretary Usha Padhee, comes against the backdrop of prevailing global economic uncertainty and evolving international developments that demand prudent use of public resources.

Aligned with the Prime Minister’s call for sustainable resource management and energy conservation, the initiative underscores the Odisha government’s commitment to administrative efficiency and cost optimisation.

Under the new directive, officers using official vehicles for meetings, inspections, field visits, and other government-related engagements have been asked to prioritise shared transportation arrangements wherever feasible. Senior officers attending common meetings or events will coordinate pooling mechanisms to minimise unnecessary fuel consumption.

According to the advisory, collective transport practices are expected to substantially reduce avoidable fuel expenditure, improve administrative coordination, and contribute to broader national energy conservation goals.

The department has also specifically discouraged the use of official vehicles for lunch outings and other non-essential short-distance personal trips during office hours. Instead, officers and staff have been encouraged to choose shared mobility options or environmentally friendly alternatives for shorter travel needs.

Importantly, the fuel conservation directive is not limited to the State Secretariat alone. It has been extended to all agencies, directorates, and organisations functioning under the H&UD Department, with clear instructions to implement similar measures across their offices with sincerity and commitment.

Padhee urged all officers and employees to set an example of administrative discipline by actively participating in fuel conservation efforts and supporting the government’s response to current global economic and energy-related challenges. The advisory reflects Odisha’s broader push towards sustainable governance while ensuring efficient utilisation of public resources.

UNI