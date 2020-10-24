Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is poised to strictly implement the apex court’s standing directives on rising pollution levels caused by immersion of idols of goddess Durga.

The civic body has chalked out detail pollution measures which are needed to be implemented during the puja season this year. It was decided to convey the anti-pollution measures to different puja committees in the city in a meeting convened Friday evening.

“We held our coordination committee meeting meant for the pollution control measures to be implemented during this puja season, as per the guidelines of State Pollution Control Board (SPCB),” expressed the civic body Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary.

Accordingly, a squad of the civic body constituted for monitoring idol immersions visited the identified spot in order to dig temporary ponds. The squad will submit an overall report, Chaudhary added.

BMC has formed teams comprising of scientists from the SPCB. The teams will visit different puja pandals randomly for inspection.

They will verify whether colours and other decorative materials used in idols are in conformity with the top court’s directives. Stringent actions will be taken against the puja committees if found at fault.

PNN