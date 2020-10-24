Bhubaneswar: The Depression formed over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast moved north-northeastwards. The withdrawal line of southwest monsoon continues to pass. Conditions continue to be favourable for its further withdrawal from some parts of Odisha.

However, by 0830 hrs IST of October 26, 2020 (Monday) it may likely withdraw from remaining parts of Odisha, forecasted the India Meteorological Department regional centre Bhubaneswar Friday.

Rainfall activity has decreased in the state and there is no heavy rainfall warning for the next four days. Light rain and thunderstorm will continue to lash some parts of Odisha in the next couple of days, the regional centre’s weather bulletin stated.

Weather forecast for next four days:

For Saturday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 24.10.2020 up to 0830 hrs IST of 25.10.2020) –

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the coastal districts, including Keonjhar, Koraput, Mayurbhanj and Malkangiri. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of Odisha.

For Sunday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 25.10.2020 up to 0830 hrs IST of 26.10.2020) –

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the coastal districts, including Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of Odisha.

For Monday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 26.10.2020 up to 0830 hrs IST of 27.10.2020) –

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the coastal districts. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the districts of interior Odisha.

For Tuesday (valid from 0830 hrs IST of 27.10.2020 up to 0830 hrs IST of 28.10.2020) –

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of Odisha.

