Angul: A truck driver died on the spot and another driver sustained critical injuries in a road mishap Friday morning after a truck and a container vehicle collided with each other on national highway (NH-55) at Kishorenagar near area in Bamur panchayat of Angul district.

The road mishap took place under Kishorenagar police limits, when the two vehicles coming from opposite directions collided head-on with each other on the highway connecting Cuttack and Sambalpur.

According to Kishorenagar police sources, the deceased truck driver was identified to be Prakash Nayak (32) from Kuajhari village under Handapa police limits in Angul district.

On being informed, police reached the accident site. The injured driver was immediately rushed to Kishorenagar community health centre (CHC) in critical condition. Identity of the container vehicle driver is yet to be ascertained, the police station sources said.

Police have seized the vehicles and launched a probe.

PNN