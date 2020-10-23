Cuttack: The state government owned industrial training institute (ITI) at Khapuria in Cuttack is set to establish a physical and virtual innovation centre of ultramodern standards.

Also read: Koraput administration orders tehsildars to take stringent action against persons involved in illegal stone quarry blasts

This was announced here Thursday evening and a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in this regard between Directorate of Technical Education and Training (DTET) Odisha and Edgefx Technologies Private Limited, Hyderabad.

Courses pertaining to artificial intelligence, robotics, electronics and mechanical equipments will be imparted to interested students. The innovation centre would help meet the requirements of industrial houses in the state for skilled manpower and train local youths for different industrial units.

“Students will get ample opportunities to learn on essential technical aspects related to modern-day industries,” Khapuria ITI principal Hrusikesh Mohanty informed.

DTET director G Raghu, additional director AK Panda, Edgefx CEO Kamini Gupta and several other dignitaries were present during signing of the MoU.

PNN