Koraput: Officials of the Koraput district administration asked local tehsildars Friday to take stringent action against those involved in illegal blasting of stone quaries. This development came after three persons died due to illegal blasting at the stone quarry October 16 at Okilaguda area under Gunupur police limits in Rayagada district.

Sources said that illegal blasting is being carried out in over 30 quarries in Koraput district that do not have valid permission.

“Respective tehsildars were ordered to ensure strict adherence to law by stone quarries in Koraput district, which are carrying out blasting. Obtaining necessary clearances from the district administration prior to functioning is a must. Stringent actions will be taken otherwise for flouting stipulated norms”, District Collector Madhusudan Mishra said.

Notably, the Odisha government Wednesday had suspended Gunupur tehsildar Laxminarayan Sabat in connection with the stone quarry explosion.

The massive explosion took place October 16 at Okilaguda area under Gunupur police limits in Rayagada district.

PNN