Tirtol/Balasore: The bypoll fever is on the rise in the Tirtol and Balasore Sadar Assembly constituencies with leaders of the BJD, BJP and the Congress all trying their best to woo the voters. In spite of the rough climatic conditions, candidates of the respective parties and other leaders are constantly building up the campaign trail.

The BJP is pitching its heavyweights to win the mandate in both the constituencies. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is scheduled to address Friday afternoon the voters of Tirtol Assembly constituency through virtual mode. BJP’s Raj Kishore Behera is contesting from Tirtol.

In Balasore Sadar, BJP’s leader and MP Aparajita Sarangi has already started door-to-door campaigning. She is trying to woo local women voters, for candidate Manas Kumar Dutta. He is the son of Madan Mohan Dutta, the erstwhile MLA from this seat.

Several senior BJD leaders have camped in Tirtol and Balasore. They have aggressively started door-to-door campaigns for its candidates Bijay Shankar Das and Swarup Kumar Das. The BJD is hopeful of winning both the seats and it is banking heavily on party supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s image.

As far as campaigning is considered, the Congress is a distant third. The party has fielded Himansu Bhusan Mallick as candidate for Tirtol Assembly constituency seat while Mamata Kundu will contest from the Balasore Sadar constituency.

Odisha Congress In-charge Chella Kumar and Pradesh Congress Committee president Niranjan Patnaik former MP Pradeep Majhi will also start campaigning Friday onwards.

PNN