Bhubaneswar: In memory of the legendary Odia vocalist Sunanda Patnaik as well as for her contribution to the field of Indian classical music, the Odisha government instituted the annual ‘Sunanda Samman’ award Thursday night.

Also read: Regional transport offices in Odisha to remain open October 24, 26

Odisha ‘Sangeet Natak Akademi’ will confer the award. The award will be given to personalities who stand out in the field of classical music, The ‘Sunanda Samman’ will carry a cash reward of Rs 2,50,000 including a citation, Akademi officials informed.

The award was previously being conferred by the Akademi to eminent personalities of classical music. Now it has been rechristened as ‘Sunanda Samman’. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal in this regard.

Sunanda Patnaik is very a well exponent of classical music. She was born November 7, 1934. She is the daughter of legendary Odia poet Baikunthanath Patnaik. She had started her career in classical music at the All India Radio (AIR) at a tender age of 14 years. She was honoured twice by the Academy in 1970 and 1971.

PNN