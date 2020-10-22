Bhubaneswar: Registration section of regional transport offices across Odisha will remain open during Dussehra, State Transport Authority (STA) has said.

Also read: Jagannath temple deities get new set of gold ornaments from Mumbai devotee

According to a Tweet by STA Thursday, a large number of vehicles are likely to be sold during the festival. Dealers, however, have been asked not to deliver any vehicle sans registration and high security registration plate (HSRP) affixed to them.

To avoid the resultant issue, the registration section of RTOs will remain open in between 3pm and 5pm October 24 and 26 to facilitate registration of vehicles during Dussehra holidays.

The RTOs will also approve registration of NTV vehicles done through dealer points on ‘work from home’ basis. The respective RTOs shall make roster arrangements with adequate intimation to the dealers under their limits, the STA office order stated.

Notably, there are four government holidays starting from October 23 and 26 on occasion of Dussehra. The STA office order was issued apprehending that dealers might face difficulties in getting newly sold vehicles registered at the respective transport offices.

PNN