Puri: A devotee from Mumbai has expressed the desire to offer a new set of gold ornaments for the deities in Puri Jagannath temple, Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra. The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) has decided to accept the proposal to accept the jewelleries the approximate weight of which would be around five kilograms.

A meeting took place Wednesday to decide on the proposal. SJTA chief administrator Kishan Kumar, Pattjoshi Mahapatra, representative of Deula Karan, Tadhau Karan and Bhandar Mekap also attended the meeting.

The devotee from Mumbai has already sent the ornaments. After the request of devotee, the SJTA had sent him the traditional designs of the ornaments. The new set of ornaments for the three deities would include items like ‘Shreemukha Padma’, ‘Payar, Jhobakanti’, ‘Tadaku’ and necklaces of different styles. The designs have been approved by the SJTA and they will soon feature on the deities.

PNN