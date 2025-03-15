Munger: An assistant sub-inspector died after he was assaulted by a group of people in Bihar’s Munger district, and six persons have been arrested in connection with the attack, a senior police officer said Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as ASI Santosh Kumar Singh, who was posted at Mufassil police station in Munger. He was also “attached” with the emergency number ‘112′.

In a similar episode Wednesday night, an ASI died after a scuffle between police personnel and a group of people in Araria district.

The latest incident took place in the Nandlalpur village under the jurisdiction of Mufassil police station Friday evening.

“This happened when the ASI along, with other officers, had gone to Nandlalpur village to investigate a case of scuffle around 8.30 pm on Friday. He was attacked with a sharp weapon on his head by some people involved in the scuffle during the investigation. They were in an inebriated state.

“The ASI suffered severe injuries and was immediately taken to the nearest government hospital, and later shifted to Patna for better treatment,” DGP Vinay Kumar told PTI.

Singh succumbed to injuries during treatment at a Patna hospital in the early hours of Saturday, he said.

“A case was registered and six persons have been arrested so far. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination… When one of the arrested accused was being taken to identify other suspects, he tried to escape from custody after snatching a police weapon. He fired at policemen, but was captured by the security personnel, who opened fire in self-defence.

“The accused suffered an injury in his leg, and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital and his condition is stable,” the DGP said.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused.

Commenting on recent attacks on policemen in different parts of Bihar, Kumar said all police stations have been directed to assess the situation before conducting raids in various cases.

Instructions have also been issued to always visit spots of investigation with adequate number of personnel, he said.

The police have been asked to intensify the drive to nab absconding accused wanted in criminal cases in their respective areas of jurisdiction, the DGP said.

“I must also say that people should maintain the sanctity of the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) ‘Dial 112′. Once a call is received on the number, no time is wasted to reach the incident spot. The team of ‘Dial 112′ comprises not more than three to four personnel. People should not misbehave with them,” Kumar said.

In the incidents at Munger and Araria, the ASIs were attached with the emergency number.

In the Araria episode in Lakshmipur area under the jurisdiction of Phulkaha police station Wednesday night, when personnel attached with the emergency number went to nab a person, a brawl broke out between them and those protesting the arrest, SP Anjani Kumar had said.

The deceased ASI was identified as Rajeev Ranjan.

PTI