Paris: Top seed and 2018 champion Simona Halep was sent crashing out of the French Open tennis tournament, here Sunday. Polish teenager Iga Swiatek stormed to a shock 6-1, 6-2 over Simona Halep to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros.

Swiatek, just 19 is ranked 54th in the world. She will take on either Dutch fifth seed Kiki Bertens or Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan for a place in the semifinals.

Swiatek completely dominated the match with some power hitting. She broke Halep five times in the match with some precision down the line hitting. Halep on the other hand looked completely out of sorts. The Romanian also committed 27 unforced errors and that was one of the main reasons of her downfall.