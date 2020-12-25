New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi squarely blamed Friday those with political agenda for the deadlock in the Centre’s talks with protesting farmers. Narendra Modi asserted that his government is willing to hold dialogues with all. He said even those staunchly opposed to the new agri laws can take part in talks if those are based on farm issues, facts and logic.

Modi made the comments in a blistering speech targeting Opposition. His observations came after transferring an installment of Rs 2,000 each to over nine crore farmers. Modi said when the agitation began farmers had some genuine demands like guaranteed minimum support price. However, people with political motives then took over and began making unrelated demands like the release of those accused of violence and making highways toll-free.

Modi put up a strong defence of the three farm laws, enacted in September. He said farmers in overwhelming numbers across India have welcomed the three Acts. They have listed their benefits as well during his interaction.

Modi said his government is approaching dialogues with protesting farmers with an open heart. He asserted that the parties rejected by the electorate are pushing their political agenda by misleading farmers. These parties are using their shoulders to fire at the government as they lack any logical argument against these laws. Defeated in elections, these parties are now indulging in event management for selfies and are appearing on television for publicity, he said.

“Our decision can be tested on logic and facts. If there is any shortcoming, it should be highlighted. It is a democracy. We are not claiming that God has given us all knowledge,” Modi said. “Farm reforms became necessary because poor farmers, who are over 80 per cent, were getting poorer during rules of earlier governments,” he added.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are camping on various Delhi borders for almost a month to protest against the three farm laws. At least five rounds of formal talks have failed to break the deadlock. The farmer groups have refused to accept anything less than the complete repeal of the laws.

Reacting to Modi’s speech, several protesting union leaders said it aimed at creating a divide among farmers by misleading them. They urged for a concrete action plan to provide a legal guarantee on MSP and on other demands.

In his speech, Modi said, “You would have seen that when the agitation started their demand was about MSP guarantee. They had genuine issues because they were farmers. But then those with political ideology took over. MSP, etcetera were pushed aside and now what is happening is that they are demanding release from jail of those accused of violence… They want highways toll-free, opposing policies that have existed through several governments. Why have they shifted from farmer’s issues to new demands?”