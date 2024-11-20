Bolangir: The 2024 general and Assembly elections have ushered in a new era of political dynamics in Bolangir district. With the fall of the 24-year-old BJD government, the influence of the party’s leaders is waning in this district. On the other hand, BJP leaders are slowly but surely taking centre stage. This shift has created a tense political atmosphere within Bolangir’s royal family, igniting a quiet yet intense rivalry.

Key figures in this political drama include Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and his cousin, Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo who is BJD leader and MLA of the Bolangir Assembly constituency. Their confrontations have become a hot topic of discussion. Despite publicly addressing each other respectfully during meetings, their speeches reveal underlying animosity between the BJP and BJD.

At a recent ‘Bolangir Day’ celebration held at Koshal Kala Mandal ground in the town, attended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Kalikesh and Kanak Vardhan exchanged sharp jabs. Kalikesh advocated for projects such as establishing an agricultural university, rehabilitating the Deogaon sugar mill, reviving local reservoirs and construction of an auditorium at the Koshal Kala Mandal ground. However, Kanak Vardhan, taking the stage after Kalikesh, openly questioned why these issues were not addressed during BJD’s 24 years in power. He further warned against underestimating his stance. “If I open my cards, they (BJD) won’t be able to handle it,” Kanak Vardhan stated.

Kanak’s fiery comments left the audience astounded, as he displayed an unusually aggressive demeanour. Observers noted that such a strong response from him was unprecedented, highlighting the escalating tension between the BJP and BJD factions within the royal family.

Adding to the mix, BJD representatives, including Rajya Sabha Member Niranjan Bishi, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Devaki Sahu and Bolangir Municipality Chairperson Lika Sahu also raised various demands during the meeting. A couple of days later, BJP’s Lok Sabha MP Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo criticised the previous government’s handling of local issues, further intensifying the political friction.

This ongoing rivalry reflects not only personal disputes but also the broader power struggle between the BJP and BJD in the region. As whispers of internal discord grow louder, the royal family’s feud continues to draw public intrigue and political speculation.

PNN