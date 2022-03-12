Chhatrapur: The election to the post of block chairperson in Chhatrapur was deferred by 15 days as six samiti members were stated to be positive for Covid-19.

Terming this as a mischief in order to delay the election, 12 samiti members, BJD and CPI supporters staged protests outside the Ganjam Collector’s residence Saturday.

Such a sudden turn of events triggered tension among people in the area. The administration immediately deployed police forces.

The process of election to the block chairperson (reserved for women) was started at the block office. All 18 samiti members were present at the meeting. Later six of them came out from there and sat in another room.

Samiti members Kiran Kumari Das of Agastinuagaon filed her nomination for the block chairperson.

After nomination filing was over, the electoral officer announced that another samiti member Sugyani Sethi has filed nomination as alleged by 12 samiti members before media.

Later, the six samiti members who were sitting in another room urged the electoral officer to get them tested for the virus. A medical team reached there and the samiti members went through the test.

Khallikote BDO Mitali Patra, the electoral officer announced that all the six samiti members have tested positive for Covid and cancelled the election and postponed it by 15 days.

The BDO refused to speak to the media about the Covid status of the samiti members before leaving the place. The six samiti members were reportedly sent to MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur. Later, 12 samiti members staged protests.

ADM Lina Kumari Khes, Chhatrapur sub-collector Nilambar Bhoi and Chhatrapur tehsildar Prakash Kumar Mishra held talks with the agitating members.

The ADM said that all will be intimated about the election Monday.

