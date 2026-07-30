Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Voting for the Datia Assembly bypoll in Madhya Pradesh commenced at the scheduled time of 7 a.m. Thursday amid elaborate security arrangements, with voters queuing up outside several polling stations even before polling began.

Polling will continue till 6 p.m., officials said. The bypoll is witnessing a direct contest between BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari and Congress nominee Ghanshyam Singh, who represented the Datia Assembly seat twice in the past.

According to election officials, 2,20,400 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 291 polling stations set up across the constituency. Long queues were seen at several polling booths since early morning, reflecting enthusiasm among voters.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for the region, and voters have been advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats while coming to polling stations.

A total of 1,422 security personnel from 16 companies, including the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), have been deployed to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling.

Security forces have been stationed at sensitive polling stations, while sector mobile teams are carrying out continuous patrolling across the constituency.

Datia Collector and District Election Officer Swapnil Wankhede said the polling process was being monitored continuously through webcasting from the control room at the Collectorate.

According to the ECI, voters who do not possess their Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) can still cast their votes by producing any of the 13 alternative photo identity documents approved by the Election Commission, including Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence, passport, bank or post office passbook with photograph, pension documents, health insurance smart card, MGNREGA job card and the Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID).

The bypoll is being held under the supervision of the Election Commission amid multi-layered security arrangements to ensure peaceful voting.

Counting of votes will be taken up as per the schedule, which is August 3, as announced by the poll panel.