Bhubaneswar: A delegation representing the Remove Dumping Yard movement will meet Monday with the State Pollution Control Board’s member secretary to discuss the removal of the dumping yard near Sainik School in Bhubaneswar. The meeting is set to take place at Sainik School, where the Dumping Yard movement’s campaigners will present their case for relocating the waste processing unit and shutting down the site.

This move follows a crucial decision made Sunday during a high-level meeting, where it was decided that a detailed discussion would be held with the Pollution Control Board. The campaigners aim to address the long-standing environmental and health hazards posed by the site, which has been a great matter of concern for local residents.

The meeting comes after a similar gathering 29th September, where senior scientist Dr. Usharani Patnaik had earlier stressed the need to set a clear deadline for the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to process the existing waste at the site. Despite this commitment, no tangible steps have been taken so far, and the area continues to be affected by trucks carrying waste from the site daily.

Notably, for over 23 years, the dumping yard site has been a source of severe pollution, with its foul odor affecting nearby neighborhoods. Local residents have raised concerns about the impact on their health, particularly as the site allegedly continues to operate without the required permissions from the Pollution Control Board.

During a review meeting 9th September, it was revealed that no legal documents had been provided for the waste processing units, and the Pollution Control Board was criticized for procedural lapses in issuing the necessary Consent to Operate (CTO). As of August 12, permission for operation was granted to several waste management facilities, including composting and recycling plants, without proper field verification, raising questions about the effectiveness of pollution control measures in the region.

Campaign leaders, including Dilip Das Sharma, Sandeep Das, Sanjay Mallik, Sankarshan Barik, Lalat Kesari Jena and Chintamani Barik, vowed to take further action after tomorrow’s meeting. “We will continue to push for immediate steps to be taken to shut down the dumping yard and relocate the waste processing units,” said Dilip Das Sharma, one of the key campaigners.

Reports have also surfaced that the Housing Board is planning to evict long-time residents living near the dumping site. In response, a team from the campaign visited the area and has demanded that the government ensure justice for these vulnerable residents. “The government must take urgent action to protect the rights and health of these residents,” added Sandeep Das.

The ‘Banchao Alia Gada’ campaigners made it clear that they will not back down until the necessary steps are taken to address both the environmental concerns and the rights of the affected communities.