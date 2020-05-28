Jajpur: Initial euphoria of people anticipating economic and financial growth following fast industrialisation in Kalinganagar in this district has given way to frustration and anger with water pollution caused by these plants stifling their lives, a report said.

The matter came to the fore when residents in Khurunti village under Sukinda block in the district sought to move out from their village as it is choked by air and water pollution emanating from the Brahmani River Pellets Ltd (BRPL) plant at Kalinganagar.

Over 30 persons died of kidney ailment while over 10 persons are battling with the disease. They have written to the District Collector and public representatives pleading to shift them elsewhere in exchange of their land and village. They have also submitted memoranda at various forums but none have given a patient hearing to their pleas. They are still reeling from pollution caused by the plant.

The BRPL plant authorities are not concerned about their plight. Sources said the village comprises 25 families and the BRPL plant was established in the area by acquiring the farmland of villagers, Arun Mallick, Ghanashyam Mallick, Susant Mallick and Tuni Mallick said. The villagers earn their livelihood by working as casual labourers and from cultivation. They live in shanties.

The BRPL plant promised to give them employment. However, their dream was short-lived as all of them still work as casual labourers. They are resigned to their fate as toxic air and water from the plant have started stifling their lives.

At least 10 people like Kirtan Mallick, Gayatri Jena, Kartik Mallick, Bhagabati Jena, Prasant Mallick and Dasarath Mallick are counting their days while battling with the disease. The BRPL authorities who are responsible for the pollution have not given any financial assistance to these people.

The air pollution has happened because hundreds of heavy vehicles pass on the village road opposite the plant. Dust particles from these vehicles and fumes emanating from the plant envelope the atmosphere reducing the visibility during day time.

The pollution has also affected their paddy and vegetable cultivation resulting in a drastic fall in harvest. Water bodies and wells have been polluted making the water unfit for consumption.

They were expecting that fortune will smile on them after leading firms like JSW and Triveni acquired BRPL. However, all their hopes were dashed after BRPL did not come to their rescue even during the lockdown.

When contacted, MD Aswini Vaishnav of BRPL said he is aware of the problems of Khurunti villagers. He assured he will look into their problems after his return from Delhi.

