London: The lack of adequate ventilation in homes and offices increases the risk of airborne spread of the novel coronavirus. A study says preventing such transmission should be the next front of the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic. The study has been published in the ‘City and Environment Interaction journal’. It throws light on the importance of proper indoor ventilation

The study says the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, like many viruses, is less than 100 microns in size. Droplets from people who have coughed or sneezed contain water, salts, and other organic material, along with the virus itself.

The researchers, including those from the University of Surrey in the UK, noted that as the water content from the droplets evaporate. Hence the microscopic matter becomes small and light enough to stay suspended in the air.

Over time, they said, the concentration of the virus can build up, increasing the risk of infection. The chances of infection increases particularly if the air is stagnant like in many indoor environments.

“Mechanical ventilation is common in many commercial and public buildings. However, it may be ineffective, and may instead create situations that increase the residence time of contaminated air,” the researchers noted.

In the study, the scientists highlighted the need for improving building ventilation. They said it is a possible route to tackling indoor transmission of COVID-19. They said there is an immediate need for the identification of individuals at high risk of infection. Clear guidelines are required on short-term for situation-specific use of masks, the scientists added.

“An improved indoor ventilation is an important step that can be taken to reduce the risk of infection,” said Prashant Kumar. He is the lead author of the study from the University of Surrey.

However, Kumar said, more studies must be conducted to recognise and understand airborne transmission of COVID-19. This needs to be done to minimise the build-up of virus-laden air in places typically containing high densities of people.

