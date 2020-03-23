Los Angeles: Singer Miley Cyrus says she gave up her faith because her gay friends weren’t accepted at the church.

During an Instagram Live chat with model Hailey Baldwin, Cyrus said she is keen to ‘redesign my relationship with God’ after quitting church at a young age because it conflicted with her own beliefs.

“I had some gay friends in school. That is the reason why I left my church is that they weren’t being accepted. They were being sent to conversion therapies. I had a hard time with me finding my sexuality too,” Miley said.

She continued: “So I think now you telling me that I’m allowed to redesign my relationship with God as an adult and make it how it feels most accepting to me would make me feel so less turned off by spirituality.”

Encouraging the singer to explore her ‘journey between you and God’, Baldwin replied: “It’s not your journey and 10 other people’s journey. It’s just yours. It’s between you and Him.”

“I believe that Jesus is about loving people, no matter where they are in life. I’ve always had a hard time with church making people feel excluded and not accepted and they can’t be apart of it because of what they believe in and who they love,” she said.

