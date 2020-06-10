Bhubaneswar: Renowned Odia actor Bijay Mohanty, will return to Odisha in a special ambulance with ICU facilities within two-three days. This information was given by actor and BJP youth leader Akhila Kumar Patnaik here Wednesday.

Briefing mediapersons Akhila said that though Mohanty is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, he has expressed his desire to return to Odisha. The actor’s wish was conveyed to Akhila by his daughter Jasmine.

Akhila got in touch with Bhubaneswar MP Aprajita Sarangi on the issue. The latter discussed the matter with authorities of the Aditya Care Hospital here. During the discussion hospital officials assured that they will provide a special ambulance to bring back Mohanty to Odisha.

“After reaching here Mohanty will remain under observation at the Aditya Care Hospital. Most probably he will return in the next 2-3 days,” informed Akhila.

It should be stated here that Mohanty had been staying with his daughter in Hyderabad for last past few years. He was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after complaining of chest pains and breathing problems, May 26.

Mohanty was born at Pandiri (Kendrapara district) in 1950. He spent his early life at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district. After his graduation he joined the National School of Drama in New Delhi. Actors like Nasseruddin Shah, Om Puri and Raj Babbar were his classmates. In 1971, Mohanty made his debut in the film Chilika Tire. The movie won the National Award the same year for ‘Best Feature Film’.

