Bhubaneswar: Renowned Odia actor Bijay Mohanty who was under treatment at a Hyderabad based hospital will arrive in Odisha in a special bus-ambulance with ICU facilities Sunday morning, a source said.

According to the source, the Hyderabad-based hospital at which Mohanty was undergoing treatment discharged him Saturday morning.

Mohanty will remain under observation in Aditya Care Hospital after reaching Bhubaneswar.

It should be stated here that Mohanty had been living with his daughter in Hyderabad for last few years. He was admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad after complaining of chest pains and breathing issues May 26.

Bijay was born at Pandiri (Kendrapara district) in 1950. He spent his early life at Baripada in Mayurbhanj district. After his graduation, he joined National School of Drama in New Delhi. In 1971, Mohanty made his debut in film Chilika Tire. The movie won the National Award the same year for ‘Best Feature Film’.

PNN