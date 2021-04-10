Mumbai: Popular comedian Sunil Grover is very active on social media these days and often keeps tickling people with his amazing sense of humour.

Meanwhile, he has shared a funny video on his Instagram account which will make your day.

Sunil shared a video in which he is seen half shaved. In the video, the comedian says, “Friends, today I am going to show you a magic, after which he showed his half side of his face with no beard. Later he showed his other side which have beard.”

Sharing this funny video on Instagram, he wrote the caption, “Don’t watch this video if you are busy.”

So far this video has been viewed by over 3 lakh people on Instagram.

The actor came into the limelight for his portrayal as Gutthi on Comedy Nights with Kapil but gained popularity for playing the role of Dr Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Devi on The Kapil Sharma Show. Grover was also seen in films like Gabbar Is Back, The Legend of Bhagat Singh and Bharat. In 2021, Grover portrayed Gurpal Chauhan in political drama web series Tandav.