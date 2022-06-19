A prominent name in both film and television industries, actor Pritiraj Satpathy is once again in the limelight after landing a challenging role in Star Kiran’s ‘Shanti’ which is on the air. He loves to spend time with family at some less explored destinations.

Early riser

I get up early and soon go out for walks and an outdoor workout session. On non-working Sundays I work on new business ideas. I only have a few friends and at times I hang out with them when I don’t have a shooting schedule.

Us time

Since my wife is a banker, we eagerly wait for Sundays to share some time together. I prefer to spend the ‘us-time’ at an isolated destination like a nearby hilltop, forest on city outskirts or riverside.

Naturopath

I believe in the healing power of nature. Since I successfully battled a personal health crisis using naturopathy, I believe nature heals better than other medications. I am also passionate about organic farming.

Food habit

Fruits and curries made from fresh vegetables are an important part of my daily diet. I prefer to eat naturally available food rather than the preserved ones. I also love home-cooked stuff though my elder son and I have a soft spot for fluffy red velvet cake.

Future planning

Since I have a spiritual bent of mind, I plan to build a retirement facility for the senior citizens. I would love not just to take care of them but help them financially to get peace at the end of the day.