Bhubaneswar: The state government has launched a dedicated website to recognise the work of individuals and organisations that are voluntarily engaged in the war against COVID-19 pandemic.

Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has inaugurated the website `https://covidsangramee.odisha.gov.in’ inviting volunteers of Odisha to join the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

It was also seen that there are many without affiliation to any organisation but are willing to work with government in fighting the pandemic, a senior official at Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) said.

The government is now inviting such volunteers to come forward and register themselves through the portal and support the government and the people, he said.

The site developed by OSDMA with support from Unicef will enable individuals as well as organisations to register themselves, specify their area of expertise and also indicate geographical areas where they would like to serve.

Volunteers will be able work from home, at government offices or in-field locations to provide services in public awareness and information, essential services, health and relief camp management, he said.

The state government and district administration can use the reporting feature of the application to assign tasks to registered volunteers.

The government has deployed all its resources to tackle the crisis emerging out of the spread of novel coronavirus. Various international agencies and civil society organisations have shown overwhelming interest on a voluntary basis to support the efforts of the state government.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has also made an appeal to the people of state to come forward to work as volunteers to cooperate the state government initiatives in health care, management of logistics, distribution of materials and working with the government to fight the crisis.