When a boy and a girl are tied in the sacred bond of marriage, a new beginning of their life begins. But the biggest problem most women face after marriage is their weight gain.

Many believe that women do not pay attention to themselves after marriage, many people believe that due to changes in their diet, their weight also increases.

So let’s tell you what could be the reason behind this:

Change in diet: When women move to a new house after marriage, they adapt accordingly. In such a situation, due to eating delicious food there, they start consuming unhealthy diet. While they used to follow a good diet in her maternal home, her in-laws’ diet is completely different from that of her maternal home, due to which her weight also starts increasing.

Tension: Girls are happy enough when they get married, but they get stressed when responsibilities fall on them. At the same time, women also have problems in accepting the changing lifestyle, due to which their weight also starts increasing.

Love: When the girl goes to in-laws’ house after getting married, she is taken care of there and all the members of the in-laws love her. There are parties, functions and different types of food are prepared. In such a situation, women themselves also become careless and they also start living this life and then their weight starts increasing due to unhealthy food.

Exercising: Before marriage, girls take great care of themselves. Wakes up early in the morning, exercises and takes a good diet. But after marriage, girls change and do not pay attention to their diet and exercise. They stop exercise to which the weight also starts increasing.