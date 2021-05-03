Bhubaneswar: The voting through postal ballot for Pipili bypoll begun Monday.

Senior citizens and differently-abled persons will cast their votes through this postal ballot.

This voting process will complete May 7.

According to a source, there are at least 1,067 such voters in the Pipili Assembly constituency. During this pandemic time, senior citizens and differently abled persons need not visit the polling booths. Designated officers will instead visit such voters’ houses to collect ballots.

Notably, the bypoll to Pipili Assembly seat will be held May 16 and counting of votes will be held May 19. The entire process will be completed by May 21.

Earlier, the bypoll was announced to be held May 13. But, the Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the dates in view of Eid celebrations.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Pipili BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy October 4. The polling was initially scheduled to be held April 17. After the death of Congress candidate Ajit Mangaraj April 14, the by-election had to be postponed again.

