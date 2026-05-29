Nabarangpur: Postal department Friday suspended a former postmaster of Jharigaon Sub-Post Office in Odisha’s Nabarangpur district over allegations of “misappropriating funds”.

The former postmaster, identified as Gouranga Sarkar, was suspended by Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Jeypore Division, Satyabadi Biswal, following departmental action in connection with the alleged fund embezzlement.

The accused postmaster allegedly “diverted crores of rupees from beneficiaries’ accounts and deposited the money elsewhere before siphoning it off”, according to complaints filed against him.

According to the allegations, government assistance funds, including MGNREGS payments, were misused at post offices in Jharigaon, Kodinga and Dabugaon under the Jeypore postal division.

The Postal Department launched an investigation following the complaints. Probe into the alleged involvement of two other postmasters is underway.

It can be mentioned here that Former MP and senior BJD leader Pradeep Kumar Majhi and senior BJD leader Rabi Narayan Nanda had earlier alleged that nearly Rs 50 crore under assured employment and other Direct Benefit Transfer schemes had been misappropriated in Koraput district.