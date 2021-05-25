New Delhi: The postponed Indian Premier League (IPL-2021) in all probability will resume tentatively September 18 or 19 in the UAE. In the remaining part of IPL-2021, 10 double-headers are expected to be played during a three-week window. This information was given by a senior BCCI official Tuesday. The date for the final has been tentatively set for October 9 or 10.

The three-week window will be enough for the league to complete its remaining 31 games for the season. It is a win-win scenario for all the primary stakeholders including the BCCI, franchises and broadcasters.

The IPL was postponed May 4 after multiple Covid-19 cases inside its bio-bubble came to light.

“The BCCI has spoken to all the stakeholders. The likely start could be either September 18th to 20th. Since September 18 is a Saturday and 19 a Sunday, it is more likely that you would want to re-start it on a weekend date,” the official said on conditions of anonymity.

“Similarly, October 9th or 10th will be the final as it’s a weekend. We are finalising the itinerary and there will be 10 double headers and seven evening matches along with four main games (two qualifiers, one eliminator and the final), which completes the list of 31 matches,” the official added.

The Indian team’s last Test match against England is set to finish September 14 at Manchester. The next day, the whole team (save Hanuma Vihari and Abhimanyu Easwaran) will be flown to UAE in a chartered flight for a ‘bubble to bubble’ transfer.

“The Indian team and the English players who will be available will fly in the same charter flight from Manchester to Dubai. Similarly, the West Indies players will also fly in after completing the Caribbean Premier League engagements. There will be three-day quarantine for players arriving from UK and the Caribbean,” the source said.

A franchise official confirmed that a communication from BCCI has come on the matter. “We have been told by the BCCI to be ready for the tournament. We have been given a September 15 to 20 window,” a team official said.

India’s white ball series against South Africa cancelled

The BCCI has decided to cancel India’s T20 series against South Africa scheduled in September. It was supposed to be a build-up to the side’s World T20 preparations.

“The series can’t be held and in any case there can’t be any better preparation for the T20 World Cup than playing a high intensity tournament like IPL. Since the T20 World Cup will start within a week or 10 days after completion of the IPL, the SA series can only be held at a later date. There is a chance that India might play extra games when they tour South Africa early next year,” the source said.

Agencies