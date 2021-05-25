Jajpur: Odisha government has sanctioned crores of rupees for hundreds of piped water supply (PWS) and mega PWS projects in this district during the last three years. However, over 90 per cent of the rural households are still deprived of clean drinking water.

According to reports, there are five mega projects in the area, while 42 are in the PWS category. Even though the deadlines of many of these projects have passed, residents are still waiting for clean water to arrive in their taps.

The water problem has become acute this summer as the groundwater level is declining, while the tube-wells, open wells, rivers and ponds have dried up. This situation has forced people to dig pits or draw water from other sources.

Scenes of villagers digging pits near the river banks in Ghagiasahi under Kaliapani panchayat of Sukinda block, Kadam and Aichpur villages under Korei blocks to collect water are cases in point.

Consumption of unhealthy pit water has led to spread of many water-borne diseases among the people in the district, claimed locals. The state government sanctioned Rs 79.56 crore for a mega PWS for 37 villages under Sukinda block, Rs 351.44 crore for a project in Barchana and Dharmasala blocks and Rs 191.85 crore for Dasarathpur block.

It has also sanctioned Rs 106.91 crore and Rs 34.46 crore in two phases for two projects for the mineral-rich areas of Sukinda block.

However, in spite of allocation of huge funds, throats remain parched. Reports said that work on 95 piped water projects worth Rs 88.84 crore was yet to be completed till the end of January this year.

A report published May 5, 2021 says that 42 PWS built at an outlay of Rs 58.99 crore are yet to be implemented. Moreover, five mega PWS projects to be built at a cost of Rs 764.22 crore have remained nonstarters.

The report has been jointly published by Engineer-in-Chief and Accounts Officer of Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department. Moreover, water supply is yet to resume from many of the projects marked complete.

Villagers alleged that they continue to wait for drinking water supply to their households as many of the completed projects have become defunct within four to five months of their operation.

This has happened due to the use of sub-standard pipes, sanitary fittings and raw materials during construction of the projects, they alleged. Sources said that the state government has sanctioned around 200 PWS projects during last two years.

However, influential contractors, who are stated to be in hand in gloves with the public representatives and concerned officials, have allegedly spoiled the projects by using sub-standard raw materials.

When contacted, Motilal Tiwari, executive engineer of RWSS, said the concerned contractors have been asked to execute the projects as per agreements.

PNN