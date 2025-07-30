Nandapur: Potato cultivation under the state government’s Potato Mission has taken a hit in Koraput district due to two months of torrential rainfall.

Moreover, the topography of the district and poor network connectivity in rural areas have only added to the miseries of the farmers trying to register their land and access government benefits in the district, a report said.

Across the nine blocks in the district, 6,563 farmers have registered for potato farming on 3,726 hectares, out of the total 5,000-hectare target.

As of now, 39,295 quintals of seed potatoes have been distributed, and cultivation has been completed on 1,844 hectares.

Farmers have expressed dissatisfaction with the current procurement and rebate scheme. Under this year’s arrangement, they are required to purchase a 50-kg sack of potato seeds at Rs 1,000, with a post-harvest rebate of Rs 500 promised through direct bank transfer.

In contrast, in previous years, farmers paid only Rs 470 per packet and received a rebate of Rs 730, making the new scheme financially less favourable.

Despite these setbacks, the district horticulture department has reported that 74 per cent of the targeted 5,000 hectares – which is around 3,726 hectares – have already been brought under potato cultivation through farmer and land registration.

The state government is trying to make Odisha self-sufficient in potato production.

It had set a target of cultivating potatoes over 5,000 hectares in Koraput this year. The mission took into account local soil conditions, climate, and farmer interest.

However, unfavourable weather and digital connectivity issues have impeded progress.

Many farmers faced difficulties registering online due to weak mobile networks, prompting officials to shift to offline registration.

Arrangements were made for the farmers to purchase paddy seeds at Rs 1,000 per 50 kg sack, and farmers were informed that Rs 500 would be credited to their bank account after cultivation.

This sparked resentment and evoked sharp reactions from the farmers. Meanwhile, torrential rainfall has forced farmers to stay away from cultivation.

In Nandapur block, out of a 1,100-hectare target, 1,055 hectares have already been registered by 2,093 farmers, with 12,315 quintals of seed distributed.

So far, potato seeds have been sown on 604 hectares, according to Assistant Horticulture Officer (AHO) Archana Priyadarshini.

Similarly, in Semiliguda block, 1,292 farmers have registered for 794 hectares, out of a 1,000-hectare target.

District Deputy Director of Horticulture Sudam Bishwal said that 7,940 quintals of potato seeds have been supplied, and sowing has been completed on 380 hectares. Officials remain optimistic but acknowledge that challenges persist.

The ongoing torrential rainfall continues to hinder timely field operations, potentially affecting overall yield. In Pottangi block, 397 farmers have registered for potato cultivation on over 211 hectares, out of the target 540 hectares.

So far, plantation work has been completed on 103 hectares, backed by the supply of 3,055 quintals of seed potatoes.

In Lamptaput block, 1,464 farmers have registered to cultivate potatoes across 827 hectares, out of the 900-hectare target.

With 7,685 quintals of seed distributed, plantation work has been completed on 467 hectares.

Koraput block has seen 685 farmers register for 412 hectares, out of a 600-hectare target. To date, 3,425 quintals of seed have been supplied, and the plantation has been completed on 150 hectares.

In Dasmantpur block, 316 farmers have registered for 217 hectares, out of a 500-hectare target. So far, 2,475 quintals of seed have been provided, and plantation work has been carried out on 65 hectares.

Bandhugaon and Narayanpatna blocks have completed 100 per cent registration for their allotted targets. A total of 150 farmers have registered to cultivate potatoes on 76 hectares, with 900 quintals of seed distributed.

Plantation work has been completed on 40 hectares. Sudam Biswal, Deputy Director of Horticulture, said that farmers are expected to complete planting on remaining fields within the next 10 days, depending on changes in weather conditions.

