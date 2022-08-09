Baripada: Poultry farmers in the tribal-dominated Mayurbhanj district are reportedly in distress at present as they are unable to get fair price of their products due to lack of adequate marketing facilities. The poultry farmers are now producing 1.5 lakh eggs per day. However, the price at which they sell the eggs to local traders has gone down to Rs 4.37 per piece. This has pushed the farmers into distress with many of them planning to down the shutters. Reports said that over 1 lakh eggs are produced from the farms at Jhinkapahadi in Duarsuni, Chhanchabani in Karanjia and at the Nalagaja farm in Rasagobindpur.

Similarly, 20,000 eggs are produced from the poultry farms of 18 persons, 1,500 from 619 women farmers amd 2,500 from 1,000 Khadia, Mankidia and other tribal families in the district. Lack of adequate marketing facilities has taken a heavy toll on the business, poultry farmers Pruthviraj Mohanta of Jashipur, Ghanashyam Hembram of Raruan and Tarilokyanath Giri of Bishoi blocks alleged. Utkalmani Behera a representative of Karanjia women poultry farmers, Mamata Parida of Thakumunda block and Basantilata Sahu of Shukruli block demanded the establishment of market facilities to sell their eggs in four subdivisions of the district. The sorry state of poultry business comes in the aftermath of the district administration being felicitated with the Best District Award in animal husbandry on the occasion of state-level Animal Healthcare Day-2022.

Recently, the district Collector has sanctioned funds to be disbursed to poultry and other farmers in the district. The district administration will give away Rs 1.8 lakh each to 270 poultry farmers in all 26 blocks whose farms have the capacity for the rearing of 500 broiler birds. Similarly, Rs 59, 210 will be given to 26 farmers for farming of layer hens while three farmers will be given Rs 1.12 lakh each for manufacturing of poultry feeds.