The most happening couple Ranbir Kapoor and the very gorgeous Alia Bhatt are painting the town red with their lovey-dovey hangouts. Earlier, the lovebird was spotted hanging out in a resort in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Although fans want the couple to get hitched soon, there has been no official confirmation. Earlier reports said that Alia and Ranbir Kapoor would have been married by now if the pandemic hadn’t hit our lives.

It’s 2021, and one of the most popular couples has still not tied the knot. Now, the latest report has suggested that Alia and Ranbir’s wedding has been postponed again and that they will tie the knot next year.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fans are eagerly waiting for them to tie the knot. However, their nuptials has been pushed to 2022, reports said. However, we don’t have any official confirmation on their wedding plans.

“The marriage of the year is not going to be #aliabhatt and #ranbirkapoor but #vickykaushal and #katrinakaif The latest we hear is that their wedding is now pushed to next year due to their work commitments. We snapped Ranbir at a clinic and Alia at the airport (sic),” read his Instagram post.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor had said that he and Alia Bhatt were to get married in 2020, but then Covid-19 struck. He said, “It would’ve been sealed had the pandemic not hit our lives. I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick-mark that goal very soon in my life.”

Alia and Ranbir have been in a relationship for more than four years. They are often spotted together at various events. The couple will soon be seen sharing screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra.

Meanwhile, there have been reports of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif getting rokafied secretly at filmmaker Kabir Khan’s house. The couple is also planning to secretly get married in a secret destination, reports suggest.