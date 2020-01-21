Berhampur: Although the super-specialty block of MKCG Medical College and Hospital here has been constructed, uncertainty looms large over its utilisation there is no power supply to the building.

The building was built under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Surakshya Yojana (PMSSY) at an expenditure of Rs 150 crore. It has provision for 188 beds in the general ward, 66 in the intensive care unit (ICU), 10 beds in dialysis department and six in operation theatres.

The block will also function as a one-stop centre for housing plastic surgery, neurology, cardiology, nephrology and endocrinology departments. Currently, patients visiting various private hospitals in the state and Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to avail specialised treatment will benefit from these departments.

Out of the sanctioned fund, the state government has allotted Rs 30 crore while the Centre has sanctioned Rs 120 crore.

The construction taken up to transform MKCG as a specialised centre of medical care, will be the largest referral hospital in south Odisha. It is alleged that procedural delay or administrative negligence has delayed the power connection to the new building.

Hospital coordinator Pradipta Mohapatra visited the hospital November 28 and announced that the super specialty block will become operational by December 15.

He also directed the power supply authorities to complete the works on a war-footing and make it operational within the deadline. A month has elapsed since the announcement, but no power has been supplied to the building.

The inauguration of the building is being deferred constantly for which the block has remained without use.

Meanwhile, new blocks like physical medicine and rehabilitation (PMR), radio diagnostic, a seven-storied building and several hostels have come up on the hospital premises. The surgery and orthopaedic departments have also shifted to new premises.

When contacted, principal-cum-dean Radhamadhav Tripathy said various equipment are being installed at the building and the consultancy agency has been instructed to finish the work by January-end following which it will be fit to occupy.

