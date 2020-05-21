Bhubaneswar: Power supply affected due to cyclone Amphan in coastal and north Odisha districts will be restored within a week, Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said Thursday.

In a video message, Mishra said, “About 26-27 lakh consumers of CESU, 16 lakh of NESCO and two lakh of SOUTHCO were affected due to the cyclone. By last night itself power was restored for all kinds of essential services.”

Power restoration becomes a tough task when such a huge number of people get affected, he said, adding, “However, prepping strategically before and during the cyclone helped us. This is the first time when work began from sunrise.”

The minister said that about 80 per cent of CESU connections have been restored while restoration work at NESCO is in full swing and all manpower has been directed to the most affected areas. With 158 gangs at work, the department has targeted to restore power in 90-95 per cent within two days and a full restoration within a week, he assured.

Mishra commended each hand that is relentlessly working towards the restoration of power in areas affected by the cyclone. He also lauded the fire services, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) who are pulling out all the stops to bring back normalcy in the state.