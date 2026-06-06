Bhanjanagar: A power utility worker employed under Tata Power in Ganjam district allegedly died of heatstroke while duty Friday. The deceased, identified as Durga Madhab Jena, 45, of Bichhuati near Bhanjanagar, was engaged in electrical maintenance work near Dumakumpa when he reportedly fell ill amid intense heat during the afternoon.

Co-workers rushed him to the Bhanjanagar Sub-Divisional Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. Family members and colleagues alleged that prolonged exposure to high temperatures and extended working hours without adequate rest contributed to his death. However, the exact cause of death is yet to be officially confirmed. Jena is survived by his wife and a child.