Mumbai: Saaho star Prabhas is now all set for his next project which is a Telugu romantic drama titled Jaan co-starring Pooja Hegde.

According to the latest reports, the movie will go on floors from November 18.

Reports also state that filming for Jaan was originally supposed to start back in 2018 but was postponed due to Saaho.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, it has been reported that Prabhas will play a palm reader in the movie. The film will be jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. And, Amit Trivedi is apparently composing the music.

Apart from Jaan, Prabhas also has Koratala Siva’s upcoming project under his belt. The actor will wrap up Radha Krishna’s project with Pooja Hedge in the next six months before moving on to his next film.

Earlier this year, Prabhas took to social media to express his excitement regarding the project.

Prabhas was last seen in Sujeeth’s Saaho released worldwide August 30. The film did not receive the expected reviews, but it did well in terms of its collection worldwide.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde was part of the Farhad Samji multi-starrer Housefull 4 along with actors Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Panday and Johnny Lever among others. The film did extremely well at the box office.