Mumbai: Prabhas says he is keen on looking at the reaction of viewers who will watch Radhe Shyam on TV. The movie is coming on TV in Hindi April 24.

Written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, it is a period romantic drama film which stars Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles.

“Radhe Shyam is definitely a film that is meant to grace families with a good time. I am looking forward to seeing the reactions of the audience as the fascinating plotline of Radhe Shyam leaves them wondering and wanting for more,” he says.

Set in the background of old Europe, it is a story of Vikramaditya, a palmist who is conflicted between destiny and his love.

Prabhas adds more about the concept of the movie and how it forces an audience to think at different levels about the theories of love and faith.

He shares: “Radhe Shyam is more than just a star-crossed love story, it really challenges you to think beyond your faith and beliefs in soulmates. The fact that it was in the making for 3 years, seeing it all happen on the screens made it all worthwhile.”

After theatrical release, Radhe Shyam in Hindi is coming on Zee Cinema April 24 at 12 noon.