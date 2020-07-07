Mumbai: Rohit Shetty’s blockbuster movie ‘Bol Bachchan’ celebrated its eight anniversary July 6. The crackling comedy starred superstar Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin and Prachi Desai.

It was declared a blockbuster after its release and fans loved everyone’s performances in the movie. With its performances and comic punches, Bol Bachchan has immense repeat value till date.

Superstar Ajay Devgn remembered the film on its eighth anniversary and tagged only Abhishek Bachchan in his tweet. He forgot to tag other actors in the movie.

He wrote, “When the Bachchans speak, I listen (especially Amitji).” Reading this, Ajay Devgn wrote, “Round 2, AJ. I’m ready!!!”

This did not go well with Prachi Desai who commented that it looks like he forgot to mention Asin, her, Rohit Shetty, Neeraj Vohra and others who were also part of the iconic comedy.

Her comment read: Hey @ajaydevgn looks like you forgot to mention the rest of us aka #Asin @Krushna_Kas @apshaha #Asrani ji #NeerajVohar ji #JeetuVerma, yours truly & everyone involved in making this baller of a film.

The topic of nepotism has been hotly debated of late. The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has again brought the spotlight on how the industry treats outsiders. After being a top TV actress with shows like Kasamh Se, Prachi Desai moved to films.

Netizens also praised Prachi Desai for her brave tweet.

One user wrote, “Do you guys have big family name? No right? Why would they remember you then? Can’t believe I have to see likes of Jhanvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan instead of a talented actor like you.”

Another wrote, “Good on you Prachi. Mr Ajay Devgan seems to have forgotten that Big B was there for ONE song only! The sheer disrespect is disgusting.”

Another wrote, “You go girl, proud of you.. tell em off. You are a star and you were fantastic in that movie. You also put so much effort as the others. They won’t credit you because they feel insecure of you and you’re talented.”