Kolkata: Accusing West Bengal BJP leaders of being involved in a scam relating to the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Sunday said it needs to be probed as lot of complaints have been received.

“I want a probe with regard to Ujjwala, because many people have complained. This will be done,” she said while addressing the Trinamool Congress martyrs’ day rally here.

Ridiculing the BJP leaders for leading protests on the demand that Trinamool leaders return cut-money (or bribes) they have allegedly taken from people in return for reaching government welfare schemes to them, Banerjee said she has come across “lot of documents” about the BJP leaders taking money from people in connection with Central government’s projects.

“Cases have been filed, but not by us. The BJP people have done so.”

She exhorted Trinamool activists to go to villages and ask the BJP leaders and workers to account for the “cut money they have taken” in the PMUY.

“How much cut money have they taken for giving the LPG connection, LPG outlets, petrol pumps,” she asked.

Without taking the name of any BJP leader, she said: “Your workers have sent videos… it is not my word, your workers have sent, what all you have said, how much (money) you have taken, and from whom… the mother of a thief shouts the most.”

Continuing her attack, she asked the BJP leaders to spell out the amount they spent during the elections. “Where did you get the money from? I want an answer.”

Banerjee also referred to a controversial amendment to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, carried out last year by the Narendra Modi-led NDA government that exempts political parties from scrutiny of their past foreign fundings and allows them to receive political donations from Indians living abroad as well as foreign companies with subsidiaries in India.

Banerjee said advocate Indira Jaising’s house was raided as her organisation Lawyer’s Collective had received foreign funding of Rs 90 lakh. “And you (BJP) have come up with (the amendment of) a law that no case can be filed against political parties for receiving foreign funds.

“If others take that is crime. But if you take, you are not guilty. we want an answer,” she said.

Pooh poohing Banerjee’s allegations with regard to PMUY, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh challenged her to institute a probe. “The facts will come out.”