Stavanger (Norway): Indian star Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu has been confirmed for the upcoming 2026 edition of Norway Chess to be played in Oslo in May and June 2026.

One of the leading talents of the new generation, Praggnanandhaa qualified for the 2026 Candidates Tournament after winning the 2025 FIDE Circuit and continues to establish himself among the very best chess players in the world.

“Looking forward to being back in Norway Chess, I enjoyed playing in 2024. Most exciting format I have played!” says Praggnanandhaa.

“Praggnanandhaa delivered some memorable moments at Norway Chess in 2024, and it’s great to welcome him back,” said Benedicte Westre Skog, COO of Norway Chess.

“From qualifying for the Candidates to achieving major results on the world stage, his consistency and ambition make him an exciting player for both fans and competitors. We’re looking forward to seeing what he brings to the tournament in 2026.”

Praggnanandhaa’s rise in elite chess has been marked by a series of historic milestones. He became a grandmaster at just 12 years and 10 months and first made global headlines two years earlier, when he set the record at the time as the youngest International Master in history.

He later became the youngest player ever to reach a FIDE World Cup final, earning qualification for the 2024 Candidates Tournament and further cementing his reputation as one of the most exciting competitors on the international circuit.

Praggnanandhaa first made his mark at the Norway Chess in 2022, when he won the Open title, earning his place among the tournament’s rising talents.

In 2024, Praggnanandhaa claimed his first classical victory over Magnus Carlsen at Norway Chess – a breakthrough moment that underlined his ability to compete with the very best. The same year, he was part of India’s gold medal–winning team at the Chess Olympiad, contributing to one of the most successful chapters in Indian chess history.

His consistent performances have led him to a career-high world ranking of number four and a peak rating of 2785. With Praggnanandhaa returning to Norway Chess 2026, fans can look forward to another exciting chapter in his rapidly developing career.

Norway Chess 2026 will take place from May 25 to June 5 at Deichman Bjorvika in Oslo.

