Aradi: Art has been a tool in the hands of Pragya Prarambhika Nayak, 36, to bring about changes in our society. Her canvas reflects the innocence of common man and her pet themes have always been women, children and the environment.

Pragya, 36, of Aradi in Bhadrak district has completed her graduation from Bhadrak Art and Culture College and post-graduation from Bhubaneswar Colouring University. She is now working in her village school as an art teacher.

She uses her paintings as an instrument to convey messages on social issues. She has earned plaudits both inside and outside the state.

Her love for painting started in her childhood. She always tries to present types of social and environmental issues through her paintings and through this she evolved both as an artist and a human being.

When she was a child, her drawing teachers used to show her different kinds of drawings every Saturday i.e. in the weekly drawing class. At that time, her drawings on evenings in villages had warmed the cockles of every teacher. Her father Prabhat Nayal supported her to be an artist.

‘My college years turned out to be the most influential years. We were asked to develop a style of our own and not just follow the rules and work within fixed frameworks. We were taught by the greats in the art scene in Odisha. The discussions on the campus did not just stop with art. It used to meander to politics, literature, environment and social issues,” Pragya said, adding I always get attracted by environment and social issues.

She always uses her brush for the sake of humanity. She uses her sketches and exhibits to raise her voice against social evils. For instance, she does not stop with just exhibiting her works but also puts up charts with slogans against atrocities on women and children.

In 2010, Pragya was awarded at state level painting exhibitions. And her paintings were purchased by reputed people.

Pragya said hardship always gives man the joy of tasting sweet fruits. I always try to develop my artistic skills. My one and only aim is to make people aware of social violence against women, children and environmental protection, Pragya said.